Premier Li Qiang, Gen. Asim Munir strengthen ties with cordial meeting ahead of SCO Summit

| October 14, 2024
ISLAMABAD, OCT 14 /DNA/ – The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meeting in Islamabad marked the arrival of Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The Premier was warmly received by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Syed Asim Munir, Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military), who greeted him with great enthusiasm.

During the cordial meeting, Premier Li Qiang and General Munir exchanged a warm handshake, reflecting the strong ties between China and Pakistan.

The visit emphasizes both nations’ commitment to cooperation and partnership within the SCO framework.

