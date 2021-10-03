PPP announces to hold rally in Karachi on Oct 17

KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to

hold a power show in the port city on October 17 in order to remember

the martyrs of the October 18 tragedy.



According to a PPP statement released on Sunday, the rally will be held

in Jinnah Garden near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. The central

leadership of the party including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will

address the party’s power show.



The party has written to Deputy Commissioner East seeking permission to

stage the rally and use of loudspeakers. PPP Sindh General Secretary

Syed Waqar Mehdi submitted the application to the DC East.



The workers of the party have been urged to strictly follow

coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).



Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif

Ali Zardari have expressed their condolences over the martyred of five

security personnel in Waziristan. They said the sacrifices of the

security forces will not go in vain as the whole nation is united

against terrorism. DNA



====

