PPP announces to hold rally in Karachi on Oct 17
KARACHI, Oct 03 (DNA): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has announced to
hold a power show in the port city on October 17 in order to remember
the martyrs of the October 18 tragedy.
According to a PPP statement released on Sunday, the rally will be held
in Jinnah Garden near the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam. The central
leadership of the party including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will
address the party’s power show.
The party has written to Deputy Commissioner East seeking permission to
stage the rally and use of loudspeakers. PPP Sindh General Secretary
Syed Waqar Mehdi submitted the application to the DC East.
The workers of the party have been urged to strictly follow
coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Meanwhile, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and former president Asif
Ali Zardari have expressed their condolences over the martyred of five
security personnel in Waziristan. They said the sacrifices of the
security forces will not go in vain as the whole nation is united
against terrorism. DNA
