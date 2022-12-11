Pothohari language should be included again in NADRA database: Faisal Irfan

By Faisal Munir / DNA

ATTOCK, 11 Dec: Journalist, poet and umpire Faisal Irfan has said on

Sunday that No progress could be made on the registration of Pothohari

language. Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has the

application for one and a half months. Nadra Chairman Tariq Malik had

registered the Pothohari language in the NADRA library this year on my

motion, but removed it from the system after 10 days for unknown

reasons.

Talking to newsmen, he said that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf became the

Speaker of the National Assembly, he appealed to him in several

applications. Last time submitted written application with all

necessary documents on 18th October but till now no progress has been

made.

He said that the people of Pothwar region demand the Speaker of the

National Assembly to take notice of the matter and add the Pothohari

language to the database of NADRA. Not giving its rightful place to

the mother tongue of millions of people is not only sad but also a

matter of concern for all the ruling classes of Potohar region.