Ports for Climate Featuring Younus Khan: People stands for action to combat climate change

Nazir Siyal / DNA
KARACHI: The U.S. Consulate General Karachi partners with sports legend a well known Younus Khan, to raise awareness and inspire the action to combat climate change.
Pakistan’s former national cricket team captain, Younus Khan in his video campaign highlighted that the trees can play a vital role in the protection of environment and sustainability of communities, so that we all should firmly believe in the protection of our environment by every single person plant a tree.
Legend Younus Khan expressed that trees are playing an important role in each and every part such as agricultures, roads, buildings and other infrastructures in the society.
He told trees playing important role reducing temperature in cities, while protect climate change he said.
