Polling underway for general election in Japan
In Japan, polling is underway for general election.
One thousand fifty one candidates are vying for 465 seats in the lower-house of parliament.
The incumbent Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party is facing tough contest from the opposition parties, which hopes to save its majority in the lower house, amid frustration over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic and worsening economic inequality.
