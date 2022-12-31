Political scuffle, positive change difficult in 2023

ISLAMABAD: Former President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Dr. Shahid Rasheed Butt on Saturday said 2022 has been a difficult year for the people, while political and economic instability will remain at its peak in 2023 due to unending political struggle.

Inflation and terrorism may increase in the incoming year due to which the problems of the people will increase, he said.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said in a statement that the country will face challenges in the new year as well and our economy may face worst conditions.

It will be difficult for the country to be out of the quagmire of problems as the political leaders agree to disagree on important matters.

The country has reached the brink of economic collapse and now Pakistan is considered among the weakest countries in the world.

After the destruction of the agricultural sector at the hands of floods, the industrial sector is being destroyed with negative policies while the policymakers are making temporary arrangements that will backfire.

The business leader said that the current economic managers are doing new experiments instead of taking the country out of the worst economic crisis. Their performance has really been slipping over the past few months, and they are no longer meeting the expectations of the masses.

On top of that, an opposition leader is playing a dangerous game by repeatedly inviting the establishment to intervene, thereby weakening the political process.

In these circumstances, the new wave of terrorism has increased the anxiety of the people, which is a big question mark on our anti-terrorism strategy, he said.