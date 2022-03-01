PNCA organizes exhibition titled ‘Maritime Treasures of Pakistan’

ISLAMABAD, MAR 1 /DNA/ – Pakistan National Council of the Arts organized an exhibition titled, Maritime Treasures of Pakistan at its NAG Islamabad Under the patronage of Commodore Sohail Ahmed It is a unique exhibition happening for the first time in Pakistan. The exhibition was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq and was also visited by the Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M Tugio.

It is a solo show by Dr. Javeria Nabahat Amin where she has bridged the gap between conventional art, literature, and technology. She has brought forth a unique blend of visual art, poetry, and augmented reality to give the viewer a multi-dimensional experience of her art.

Her aim through this exhibition is to create maritime awareness amongst the public. It is pertinent to mention here that the statement art piece is inspired by Commodore Sohail Ahmed’s proposal of claiming the waters of Junagarh into Pakistan’s exclusive economic zone.

It was an absolute pleasure to come over to this unique exhibition about Maritime, the thought process which has been blended through poetry, visual art and augmented reality. Keep up the excellent work Commented Chief Guest – Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq. Whereas Indonesian Ambassador Adam M Tugio congratulated Dr Javeria for making an excellent art exhibition.

Termed it as a unique and serious approach to make visiting art galleries an enjoyable experience for students and art lovers. The exhibition is currently at display at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts and will continue till 3rd of March.