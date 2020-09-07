PML N appoints Arslan VP China, Central Asia
ISLAMABAD (DNA). PML N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif and the President of Pakistan Muslim League Mian Shahbaz Sharif have approved appointment of Sh. Arslan as Vice President China and Central Asian states.
Sh. Arslan in his new capacity will be responsible to cultivate friendly relations with China and Central Asian states in order to further strengthen international affairs wing of PML N.
Ishaq Dar has issued a formal notification in this regard.
Sh. Arslan enjoys excellent relations with the diplomatic community. The diplomatic corps has welcomed his appointment and assured him of its full support. DNA
