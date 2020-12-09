Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM welcomes Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money

| December 9, 2020
download

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed on Wednesday United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden’s “declared intent of a policy targeting dirty money.”

In a Twitter post, he said, “Developing countries are being impoverished by their corrupt elites who launder money to richer countries and offshore tax havens.”

Biden, who as vice president spearheaded the Obama administration’s fight against corruption and kleptocracy, has repeatedly vowed to make it a focus as president.

Two years ago, Biden and his former advisor Michael Carpenter warned about the threat posed by foreign money of unknown origins to the integrity of US.elections.

“I will lead efforts internationally to bring transparency to the global financial system, go after illicit tax havens, seize stolen assets, and make it more difficult for leaders who steal from their people to hide behind anonymous front companies,” he said.

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

1

COMSATS Partners with ILO to Learn commercialization & Innovations

The participants belonging to various institutions and sectors were trained on essential tools to becomeRead More

download

PM welcomes Biden’s ‘declared intent’ to target dirty money

ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister Imran Khan welcomed on Wednesday United States (US) President-elect Joe Biden’sRead More

  • President NCP, ICCI Chief discuss strategy to further cement Pak-Nigeria trade

  • FPCCI going through crisis of leadership, vision

  • ICCI for extending PM’s construction package to uplift the economy

  • ICCI delegation visits FIDMC to explore investment opportunities

  • Labour court hears PSM CEO plea seeking termination of more workers

  • Tanzania business delegation meets DG BOI

  • FBR, PRA pushing industry to pay double tax

  • Marriage halls, restaurants industry closure to hit overall economy: Nauman Kabir

    • Comments are Closed