PM visits ISI HQs, briefed on security matters

| April 23, 2020
DNA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa alongwith Federal Ministers and Advisors visited Headquarters Inter Services Intelligence. Prime Minister was received by Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence. A comprehensive briefing covering entire spectrum of internal and external challenges was given to the Prime Minister including impact of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister emphasized that no effort would be spared for security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan. Prime Minister appreciated the sacrifices and contributions of Inter Services Intelligence being a superior State intelligence agency.

