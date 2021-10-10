PM to inaugurate start of ten-day celebrations for month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the start of ten-day celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal today (Sunday).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he will make a very special announcement, especially for the youth on the occasion.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided, at its core committee meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, to observe Ashra-e- Rehmatal-lil-Alameen across the country from today to 13th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with great religious zeal and fervour.

The Prime Minister will also address Seerat Conference in Islamabad today, which will be telecast live in all the districts through big screens.