PM to inaugurate start of ten-day celebrations for month of Rabi-ul-Awwal
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the start of ten-day celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal today (Sunday).
In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he will make a very special announcement, especially for the youth on the occasion.
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided, at its core committee meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, to observe Ashra-e- Rehmatal-lil-Alameen across the country from today to 13th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with great religious zeal and fervour.
The Prime Minister will also address Seerat Conference in Islamabad today, which will be telecast live in all the districts through big screens.
