Sunday, October 10, 2021
Main Menu

PM to inaugurate start of ten-day celebrations for month of Rabi-ul-Awwal

| October 10, 2021

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the start of ten-day celebrations for the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal today (Sunday).

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said he will make a very special announcement, especially for the youth on the occasion.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had decided, at its core committee meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, to observe Ashra-e- Rehmatal-lil-Alameen across the country from today to 13th of Rabi-ul-Awwal with great religious zeal and fervour.

The Prime Minister will also address Seerat Conference in Islamabad today, which will be telecast live in all the districts through big screens.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Remittances in first quarter increased by 12.5%: Farrukh

Islamabad : Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib says overall remittances inRead More

Pakistan Reports Fewer Than 1,000 Covid Cases

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan recorded fewer than 1,000 cases of the Covid-19 pandemic over the previousRead More

Comments are Closed