Wednesday, November 3, 2021
PM to announce biggest relief package of country’s history today

| November 3, 2021

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the nation on Wednesday will announce the biggest relief package of the country’s history.

This was stated by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in a tweet on Wednesday.

The Information Minister said this package will prove to be a milestone in reducing the hardships of the people and making their lives easier.

The Information Minister said alleviating the sufferings of the people is the priority of the Prime Minister and that he will go to any extent to provide relief to them.

