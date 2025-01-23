PM Shehbaz phones Turkish President

Islamabad: Jan 23 (DNA):Prime Minister condoles with President of Turkiye on the tragic fire incident in northwestern Turkiye

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif spoke on telephone with H.E. Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkiye, earlier today and conveyed his deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives in the tragic fire incident at the Grand Kartal Hotel in northwestern Turkiye.

The Prime Minister said that the entire Pakistani nation was saddened by this news and was praying for the departed souls and for the speedy recovery of those injured.

The Prime Minister assured President Erdogan that the people of Pakistan stood in full solidarity with their brothers and sisters in Turkiye in their hour of grief.

The Prime Minister lauded the swift response by the Turkish authorities in dealing with the unfortunate incident and offered to extend any assistance that may be needed in this regard.

President Erdogan thanked the Prime Minister for this kind gesture which was a manifestation of the strong fraternal bonds between the two countries and reflected their common desire to further strengthen these ties to their mutual benefit.