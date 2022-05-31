PM Shehbaz arrives in Turkey on three-day official visit

Ankara: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Turkey on Tuesday for a three-day official visit, along with a high-level delegation. The prime minister was received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar and senior government and diplomatic personnel at Ankara Esenboğa Airport. A contingent of the Turkish Army presented a salute to the prime minister, who is on his maiden visit to Turkey after assuming office.

The prime minister was accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and special assistants to the prime minister Tariq Fatemi and Fahd Husain.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reached the Turkish capital yesterday and was received by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin. He will later rejoin the prime minister’s delegation.

During his visit, the prime minister will have a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan which would be followed by delegation-level talks.

Besides discussing the Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues. They will also address a Joint press conference after their meetings.

The prime minister will have extensive interaction with leading Turkish businessmen and potential investors from diverse sectors.

He will also attend a Pakistan-Turkey Business Council Forum, hosted in collaboration with the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board.

A business delegation from Pakistan comprising representatives of leading companies across various sectors will also participate in the business engagements.

PM Shehbaz will also visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Republic of Turkey, and issue a commemorative plaque alongside President Erdogan to mark 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.