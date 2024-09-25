PM meets Guterres, Yunus among others on sidelines of UNGA

Premier discusses Pakistan’s potential role in UN Security Council, reaffirming commitment to global peace, stability

Foreign Desk

New york: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif engaged in a series of high-level meetings with global leaders on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

Among them were Bangladesh Chief Executive Dr Muhammad Yunus, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Emir of Kuwait, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres. The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, addressing regional conflicts, and reaffirming Pakistan’s role in global peace and security.

At the invitation of Dr Yunus, PM Shehbaz attended a ceremony commemorating Bangladesh’s 50th year as a member of the United Nations. Both leaders engaged in a positive discussion about expanding bilateral cooperation across various fields, aiming to strengthen relations between the two nations.

The premier was welcomed by Dr Yunus with key Pakistani officials in attendance, including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The meeting reflected a mutual commitment to fostering friendly ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

In a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres, PM Shehbaz called for the UN to play a more active role in implementing its Security Council resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir.

He urged the UN to ensure Kashmiris’ right to self-determination and expressed Pakistan’s concerns over India’s ongoing actions in the occupied valley, stressing the need for a resolution to secure lasting peace in South Asia.

The PM also condemned Israel’s genocidal campaign against Palestinians, calling for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering support for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state and urged the international community to hold Israel accountable.

Shehbaz further highlighted the growing issue of Islamophobia and discrimination against Muslims worldwide. Additionally, he reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to contributing to global peace as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2025-26 term.

Secretary-General Guterres thanked Pakistan for its active role at the UN and commended its contributions to international peace, particularly through its peacekeeping forces.

During a bilateral meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, PM Shehbaz discussed the strengthening of ties between Pakistan and Türkiye.

The two leaders agreed to expand cooperation in trade, investment, defence, and security, and reviewed preparations for the upcoming 7th session of the Pakistan-Turkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, to be held in Islamabad soon.

The conversation also addressed regional and global issues, particularly the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. Both leaders called for an immediate ceasefire and the end of hostilities.