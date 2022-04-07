PM launches national 911 Helpline for integrated emergency relief services
ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched
a 911 Helpline to provide all emergency relief services through a single
platform, which he believed, was a major step forward to developing
Pakistan on the pattern of the Madina welfare state.
“Now, every citizen in any part of the country will get the state’s
response (in case of any emergency). This is a major move forward
towards our mission statement of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare
state,” the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony of the
helpline.
The integrated Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL)-911 would provide
emergency services like fire brigade, police, health assistance,
disaster recovery and motorway police etc. A needy person will have to
dial just 911 and the call center would forward the call to the relevant
government agency.
The prime minister said the government was striving to ease people’s
lives as in any welfare state, the citizens should have the confidence
of receiving the state’s response in case of any threat to life and
property.
He said besides being a major facility, the PEHEL helpline would also
give the people a feeling that Pakistan was for all as earlier, there
were two parallel discriminatory systems supporting rich and poor
respectively.
The prime minister, who earlier launched the helpline by pushing a
button, also lauded the interior ministry and other collaborating
departments for establishing the helpline said that it would also
require constant coordination among all provinces.
“This project should have all the provinces on the same page because it
was about the benefit of all,” he remarked. The prime minister said the
PEHEL helpline would also enable the government to maintain the crimes
data besides assessing the requirement of resources in different
sectors.
Reiterating his vision of making Pakistan a welfare state, said his
government had launched Sehat Insaf Card providing Rs 1 million health
insurance to every family across the country, except the opposition-led
Sindh province. He said being, a provincial subject, the people of Sindh
could not get the facility of health insurance.
He said the government introduced a core national single curriculum to
do away with the discriminatory education system and also launched
multiple welfare initiatives under the umbrella of the Ehsaas and Kamyab
Jawan Program including skill training, interest-free loans, housing
loans, and farmers loans.
Moreover, the introduction of a legal aid system to provide free legal
services to needy people was also on his government’s agenda.
Imran Khan said the Madina welfare state took the responsibility of all
of its citizens without considering the dearth of resources. Following
the same model, China also steered around 700 million people out of
poverty within 35 years, he added.
