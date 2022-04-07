PM launches national 911 Helpline for integrated emergency relief

services



ISLAMABAD, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday launched

a 911 Helpline to provide all emergency relief services through a single

platform, which he believed, was a major step forward to developing

Pakistan on the pattern of the Madina welfare state.



“Now, every citizen in any part of the country will get the state’s

response (in case of any emergency). This is a major move forward

towards our mission statement of making Pakistan an Islamic welfare

state,” the prime minister said addressing the launching ceremony of the

helpline.



The integrated Pakistan Emergency Helpline (PEHEL)-911 would provide

emergency services like fire brigade, police, health assistance,

disaster recovery and motorway police etc. A needy person will have to

dial just 911 and the call center would forward the call to the relevant

government agency.



The prime minister said the government was striving to ease people’s

lives as in any welfare state, the citizens should have the confidence

of receiving the state’s response in case of any threat to life and

property.



He said besides being a major facility, the PEHEL helpline would also

give the people a feeling that Pakistan was for all as earlier, there

were two parallel discriminatory systems supporting rich and poor

respectively.



The prime minister, who earlier launched the helpline by pushing a

button, also lauded the interior ministry and other collaborating

departments for establishing the helpline said that it would also

require constant coordination among all provinces.



“This project should have all the provinces on the same page because it

was about the benefit of all,” he remarked. The prime minister said the

PEHEL helpline would also enable the government to maintain the crimes

data besides assessing the requirement of resources in different

sectors.



Reiterating his vision of making Pakistan a welfare state, said his

government had launched Sehat Insaf Card providing Rs 1 million health

insurance to every family across the country, except the opposition-led

Sindh province. He said being, a provincial subject, the people of Sindh

could not get the facility of health insurance.



He said the government introduced a core national single curriculum to

do away with the discriminatory education system and also launched

multiple welfare initiatives under the umbrella of the Ehsaas and Kamyab

Jawan Program including skill training, interest-free loans, housing

loans, and farmers loans.



Moreover, the introduction of a legal aid system to provide free legal

services to needy people was also on his government’s agenda.



Imran Khan said the Madina welfare state took the responsibility of all

of its citizens without considering the dearth of resources. Following

the same model, China also steered around 700 million people out of

poverty within 35 years, he added.