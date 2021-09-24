PM Imran visits ISI Secretariat

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 24 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan alongwith Key Federal Ministers, Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa visited Inter Services Intelligence Secretariat. Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar were also present. Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter Services Intelligence welcomed the dignitaries.



A comprehensive briefing was given to the National and Military leadership on the national security and regional dynamics with focus on ongoing situation in Afghanistan. Prime Minister appreciated the diligent efforts of Inter Services Intelligence for national security and expressed his satisfaction over professional preparedness.