PM Imran thanks Saudi Arabia for steadfast support to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, FEB 7: /DNA/ – Prime Minister Imran Khan received Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister praised the leadership role of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in promoting Islamic unity, and acknowledged the endeavours of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for peace and security in the region and beyond.

The Prime Minister also lauded the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for KSA’s progress and prosperity and his invaluable contribution to the abiding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

The Prime Minister particularly thanked the Kingdom for its steadfast support to Pakistan, especially in challenging times. He thanked the Saudi leadership for the recent financial budgetary support extended to Pakistan.

Condemning the Houthi militia attacks targeted towards the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Kingdom’s security, sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Thanking the Saudi leadership for hosting a large Pakistani community, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for further strengthening people-to-people linkages. Noting the conclusion of the Agreement on Transfer of Offenders between the two countries, the Prime Minister expressed the hope that a large number of Pakistani prisoners in KSA would be repatriated to Pakistan through this framework.

Prince Abdulaziz conveyed cordial greetings of His Royal Highness the Crown Prince to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the close fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. He also acknowledged the positive contribution of Pakistanis in the development of the Kingdom and reiterated the resolve to work closely with the Pakistan side on all matters relating to his Ministry.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound in a fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.