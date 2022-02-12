PM Imran orders reopening of 0.238 million citizens’ complaints on PCP

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan has desired for

reopening of 0.238 million public complaints received on Pakistan

Citizen’s Portal with the direction for the respective higher

authorities to hold a review in these cases under their supervision for

disposal on merit.

According to a letter of the Prime Minister’s Office shared by PM Office

Media Wing on Saturday, a total of 1.5 million complaints were received

on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) during 2021, however, a set of

238,098 complaints were earmarked on the basis of public feedback for

reopening to the respective authorities for review and better resolution

while adhering to merit.

The prime minister has directed the federal secretaries, provincial

chief secretaries and IGPs to hold exclusive meetings with the heads of

the departments/attached departments/ divisional commissioners/RPOs etc.

and assign the respective caseload of complaints being reopened with

specific instructions to review the same in their supervision for

disposal on merit.

It was further directed that purpose of the review should not be merely

increasing positive feedback rather actual disposal of issues/complaints

while strictly adhering to the merit/rules and regulations.

“Responsibility, in the case of each organization/department/formation,

shall be entrusted to a senior officer to supervise the review activity

at all levels,” it was added.

Two sets of complaints/issues which were directed to be reopened/

reviewed included a total of 11,4918 complaints in which relief was

granted, whereas 123,182 other issues in which grant of partial relief

was indicated.

In the first category, complaints selected for reopening included those

which had been closed under the status of ‘relief granted’ wherein the

citizens had denied the same by posting negative feedback.

While in the other set of complaints selected for reopening/review

pertained to the category where partial relief was granted. These

warranted either to update the citizens about further progress in their

cases if required or forward the same if it involved the role of any

other department organizations, the contents of the letter said.

The PM’s office further said that out of these total complaints, 107,000

related to the federal departments/organizations, 80,000 to Punjab

province, 27,000 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 15,000 to Sindh, 3,000

to Balochistan province, 11,000 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 400 to Gilgit

Baltistan which would be subjected to further review.

The citizens had posted their concerns/complaints on PCP related to

municipal services, power and gas, communication and education sector.

