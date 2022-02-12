PM Imran orders reopening of 0.238 million citizens’ complaints on PCP
ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (DNA): Prime Minister Imran Khan has desired for
reopening of 0.238 million public complaints received on Pakistan
Citizen’s Portal with the direction for the respective higher
authorities to hold a review in these cases under their supervision for
disposal on merit.
According to a letter of the Prime Minister’s Office shared by PM Office
Media Wing on Saturday, a total of 1.5 million complaints were received
on Pakistan Citizen’s Portal (PCP) during 2021, however, a set of
238,098 complaints were earmarked on the basis of public feedback for
reopening to the respective authorities for review and better resolution
while adhering to merit.
The prime minister has directed the federal secretaries, provincial
chief secretaries and IGPs to hold exclusive meetings with the heads of
the departments/attached departments/ divisional commissioners/RPOs etc.
and assign the respective caseload of complaints being reopened with
specific instructions to review the same in their supervision for
disposal on merit.
It was further directed that purpose of the review should not be merely
increasing positive feedback rather actual disposal of issues/complaints
while strictly adhering to the merit/rules and regulations.
“Responsibility, in the case of each organization/department/formation,
shall be entrusted to a senior officer to supervise the review activity
at all levels,” it was added.
Two sets of complaints/issues which were directed to be reopened/
reviewed included a total of 11,4918 complaints in which relief was
granted, whereas 123,182 other issues in which grant of partial relief
was indicated.
In the first category, complaints selected for reopening included those
which had been closed under the status of ‘relief granted’ wherein the
citizens had denied the same by posting negative feedback.
While in the other set of complaints selected for reopening/review
pertained to the category where partial relief was granted. These
warranted either to update the citizens about further progress in their
cases if required or forward the same if it involved the role of any
other department organizations, the contents of the letter said.
The PM’s office further said that out of these total complaints, 107,000
related to the federal departments/organizations, 80,000 to Punjab
province, 27,000 to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, 15,000 to Sindh, 3,000
to Balochistan province, 11,000 to Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 400 to Gilgit
Baltistan which would be subjected to further review.
The citizens had posted their concerns/complaints on PCP related to
municipal services, power and gas, communication and education sector.
