PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi, Sukkur today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will arrive in Sindh today (Friday) for a day-long visit, during which he will announce a mega-development package for the province.

Upon arrival at the Sukkur airport, the premier will be welcomed by Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, As per schedule, PM Imran Khan will inaugurate the “Kamyab Jawan Programme” in Sukkur.

During his visit, the prime minister will also hold meetings with the leadership of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s local leaders.

In the evening, PM Imran Khan will attend a fundraising Iftar dinner organized by Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH) in Karachi. The premier will announce Rs446 billion development package for Sindh.

He will also review the progress on the federally-funded projects in Sindh. After a short stay at the Governor House in Karachi, the premier will leave for Islamabad.

Earlier on April 15, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had launched the Rehmatul-Lil Alameen (SAW) scholarship program in Islamabad.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran Khan had lauded the efforts of the Punjab government for introducing the Rehmatul-Lil Aalameen (SAW) scholarship program.