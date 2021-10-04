Monday, October 4, 2021
PM Imran Khan to inaugurate ‘ Kamyab Pakistan Program’ today

| October 4, 2021

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates Kamyab Pakistan Programme on Monday under which loans of 1400 billion rupees will be disbursed among 3.7 million families across the country.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin in a statement said Kamyab Pakistan Pogramme is a major initiative of the government to alleviate poverty through empowerment of the deprived segments of the society by supporting them to transform their lives.

He said the initiative reflects the sense of state’s responsibility towards the weaker segments of society.

The Finance Minister said the Programme consists of five components; interest-free loans to farmers, financing business, financing for construction of houses, linking of successful skilled based scholarship scheme and Sehat Insaf Card.

