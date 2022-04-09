PM Imran Khan rejects reports claiming dismissal of COAS Gen Bajwa: sources

ISLAMABAD, APR 9: Prime Minister Imran Khan has dismissed reports claiming that he has removed Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, reliable sources told.

Sources told that PM Imran Khan, in a conversation with senior journalists, said that he has no plans to make changes to the defence department.

“There was neither any talk of dismissing the army chief nor was this on the cards,” PM Imran told journalists. “I will do my job as per the law and in line with the Constitution,” the PM was quoted as saying.