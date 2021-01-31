Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PM Imran Khan condoles Neelo Begum’s death

| January 31, 2021
ISLAMABAD : Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has expressed his condolences on the demise of former Lollywood actress and mother of actor Shaan Shahid, Neelo Begum.

PM Imran Khan in his tweet said: “My condolences and prayers go to Shaan Shahid on the passing of his mother.”

It is to be mentioned here that Abida Riaz, commonly known by her industry name Neelo Begum, had passed away on January 30 at the age of 80.

Neelo was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. At age 16, she appeared in Bhowani Junction in 1956, a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She got her big breakthrough in Pakistani films when she performed on the song “Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay” in the film Saat Lakh in 1957 with music by the renowned music director Rasheed Attre.

