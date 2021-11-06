PM Imran approves summary seeking TLP’s de-proscription; cabinet’s opinion sought

ISLAMABAD, NOV 6: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday approved the submission to his cabinet of a summary seeking the revocation of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP’s) proscribed status.

The government had declared the TLP a proscribed outfit under the anti-terror law in April this year, after three days of violent protests by the group’s members across the country.

As per the contents of the Ministry of Interior’s summary, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the TLP had made a request to the Punjab government for its de-proscription on April 29.

A prescription review committee (PRC) was then constituted to deliberate on the matter and it concluded that the government’s decision to declare the TLP a proscribed outfit was “based on merit”, the summary said recalling the history of the entire episode.

It added that the views of the law ministry had also been obtained on the matter.

“In view of the commitment and assurance given by the organisation” as well as “keeping in view the larger national interest”, the provincial cabinet asked the federal government to consider de-proscription of the TLP, the summary noted.

“The prime minister has been pleased to accord permission for submission of the instant summary to the cabinet through circulation under Rule 17 (1)(b) of the Rules of Business, 1973,” the summary stated, adding that “the approval of the cabinet is [now] solicited to de-proscribe the TLP under […] Anti-Terrorism Act ,1997 on the recommendation of the Punjab government.”

According to the Rules of Business, 1973, approval by circulation means that a summary is sent to federal ministers for their opinion. The ministers’ recommendations are then sent to the prime minister after a stipulated period of time for further decisions on the matter. If a minister fails to respond within the stipulated time period, it is assumed that they have approved the recommendations made in the summary.