PM for ensuring implementation of steps aimed at automation of system

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the authorities concerned to ensure implementation of the steps aimed at automation of the system.

Chairing a meeting on effective use of the Public Sector Development Program in Islamabad today (Friday), he said it is one of the foremost responsibilities of the government to make proper utilization of public taxes.

The Prime Minister said measures like E-tendering are of fundamental importance in eradicating corruption. He asked to improve the working procedures of ministries.

The meeting was informed that a comprehensive strategy has been prepared to monitor pace of development work and effective and efficient use of funds after a forty percent increase in the amount allocated for development projects during the current fiscal year.

It was also apprised that efforts have been made to ensure provision of funds for completion of ongoing projects. In this regard, seventy percent funds have been allocated for ongoing projects while thirty percent for new projects.