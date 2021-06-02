PM for effective use of PAECO platform

Saifullah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says the platform of Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization should be used for collective efforts to cope with the common challenges including climate change, water crisis and poverty alleviation.

He was addressing the concluding session of the General Conference of the Parliamentary Assembly of Economic Cooperation Organization in Islamabad today (Wednesday).

The Prime Minister said the population of the region is 450 million and every country of the region can benefit from this huge population utilizing their potential in different sectors.

He said many countries are facing water shortage due to global warming and parliamentary integration among ECO member countries will be helpful in resolving challenges in a befitting manner.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan is working on a mega project of billion tree tsunami program and it will plant 10 billion trees in the country in five years.

Imran Khan said increasing economic cooperation and trade among the member states will lead to an economic revolution in the region. He said withdrawal of NATO and US troops from Afghanistan should be a peaceful transition.