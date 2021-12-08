PM felicitates new German chancellor Olaf Scholz
ISLAMABAD, DEC 08 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended felicitations to the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and said he looked forward to the strengthening of multifaceted partnership.
“Warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the Office of the Chancellor,” he wrote in a tweet. Imran Khan said, “I look forward to working with Chancellor Scholz on further deepening and strengthening the long-standing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan & Germany”. = DNA
=======================
Related News
‘Pak, Kazakhstan need to work closely for global peace’
Centreline Report ISLAMABAD, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Pakistan andRead More
FM Qureshi meets Parliamentarians in Brussels
ISLAMABAD, DEC 8: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met a group of influential Belgian ParliamentariansRead More
Comments are Closed