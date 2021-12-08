Wednesday, December 8, 2021
PM felicitates new German chancellor Olaf Scholz

ISLAMABAD, DEC 08 (DNA) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday extended felicitations to the new Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, and said he looked forward to the strengthening of multifaceted partnership.

“Warm felicitations to Olaf Scholz on assuming the Office of the Chancellor,” he wrote in a tweet. Imran Khan said, “I look forward to working with Chancellor Scholz on further deepening and strengthening the long-standing multifaceted partnership between Pakistan & Germany”. = DNA

