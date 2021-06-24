PM expresses deep grief over sad demise of Talat Mahmood
Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of one of his oldest friends Talat Mahmood.
In a tweet on Thursday, he said that he is saddened by the death today of one of his oldest friends Talat Mahmood.
Imran Khan said Talat Mahmood will be missed by all his friends. He said his condolences and prayers go to his family.
