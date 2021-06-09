PM expresses commitment to protect growers from cartels, mafias

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan says the country’s socio-economic progress is linked with enhanced development of agriculture and industrial sectors.

Talking to a delegation of farmers in Islamabad, he said the government would take all measures for development and promotion of agriculture sector, including its modernization with cooperation of China.

The Prime Minister said development of agriculture sector on modern lines has been made part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said due to the prudent policies of incumbent government, the country achieved record production of various crops including wheat, rice, maize and sugarcane this year.

Imran Khan said the present government ensured the payment of support price to the growers of all commodities.

He expressed his government’s commitment to protect the growers from exploitation of cartels and mafias.

The representatives of the farmers were wholeheartedly appreciative of the leadership of Imran Khan. They said no government or leader in the past took so much pain to protect the interests of the growers.