PM directs to bring int’l standard facilities at Pakistan Kidney, liver institute



LAHORE, May 02 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to

bring facilities at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) as per

international standard and provide free treatment to at least 50% of the

poor patients there.



He issued this direction while chairing a review meeting of Pakistan

Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore.



On this occasion, Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on

administrative matters of PKLI.



It was informed that in last year two hundred and ninety kidney

transplants and one hundred and ninety liver transplants were done out

of which only seventeen percent of these patients were received free

treatment. He was also apprised about progress on Nursing project.



Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that existing facilities,

being provided to the patients in PKLI are unsatisfactory. He also

directed Chief Secretary Punjab to present strategy within three days to

make the Institute financially autonomous.



He said that the purpose of PKLI was to provide free transplant

facilities to the poor and needy people of the country, so that they do

not have to go to other countries for treatment at hafety cost. He said

that patient should not be deprived of treatment for financial reasons.



Shahbaz Sharif said that the poor of the country have problems in

accessing quality healthcare facilities and provision of free world

class facilities to them is the top priority of the incumbent

government.



He also lamented the negligence in the completion of the PKLI project.

He directed to make Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) a trust.



Shahbaz Sharif directed to complete the project of Nursing University at

earliest and said that the sanitation system of PKLI should be

outsourced if there is requirement to bring PKLI’s sanitation in line

with international standards.



Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab

Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab Health Secretary and other officials of PKLI

were attended the meeting. DNA



