PM directs to bring int’l standard facilities at Pakistan Kidney, liver institute
LAHORE, May 02 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to
bring facilities at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) as per
international standard and provide free treatment to at least 50% of the
poor patients there.
He issued this direction while chairing a review meeting of Pakistan
Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore.
On this occasion, Prime Minister was given a detailed briefing on
administrative matters of PKLI.
It was informed that in last year two hundred and ninety kidney
transplants and one hundred and ninety liver transplants were done out
of which only seventeen percent of these patients were received free
treatment. He was also apprised about progress on Nursing project.
Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister said that existing facilities,
being provided to the patients in PKLI are unsatisfactory. He also
directed Chief Secretary Punjab to present strategy within three days to
make the Institute financially autonomous.
He said that the purpose of PKLI was to provide free transplant
facilities to the poor and needy people of the country, so that they do
not have to go to other countries for treatment at hafety cost. He said
that patient should not be deprived of treatment for financial reasons.
Shahbaz Sharif said that the poor of the country have problems in
accessing quality healthcare facilities and provision of free world
class facilities to them is the top priority of the incumbent
government.
He also lamented the negligence in the completion of the PKLI project.
He directed to make Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) a trust.
Shahbaz Sharif directed to complete the project of Nursing University at
earliest and said that the sanitation system of PKLI should be
outsourced if there is requirement to bring PKLI’s sanitation in line
with international standards.
Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Chief Secretary Punjab
Kamran Ali Afzal, Punjab Health Secretary and other officials of PKLI
were attended the meeting. DNA
