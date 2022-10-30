PM condoles demise of Sadaf Naeem
ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of television channel reporter Sadaf Naeem who fell from the long march container.
In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.
He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.
(Next News) Dozens of casualties reported after suspension bridge collapses in India’s western Gujarat state »
Related News
Imran leads in vote count for Kurram’s NA-45 constituency
ISLAMABAD, OCT 30: The PTI was in the lead as per unofficial results after pollingRead More
Dozens of casualties reported after suspension bridge collapses in India’s western Gujarat state
Gujarat: Hundreds of people fell into a river when a suspension bridge in India‘s western Gujarat state collapsed on SundayRead More
Comments are Closed