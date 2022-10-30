Sunday, October 30, 2022
Main Menu

PM condoles demise of Sadaf Naeem

| October 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Sunday expressed deep grief over the demise of television channel reporter Sadaf Naeem who fell from the long march container.

In a message, the prime minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said Sadaf Naeem was an active reporter and was committed to her work.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Imran leads in vote count for Kurram’s NA-45 constituency

ISLAMABAD, OCT 30: The PTI was in the lead as per unofficial results after pollingRead More

Dozens of casualties reported after suspension bridge collapses in India’s western Gujarat state

Gujarat: Hundreds of people fell into a river when a suspension bridge in India‘s western Gujarat state collapsed on SundayRead More

Comments are Closed