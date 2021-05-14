PM CONDOLES DEMISE OF FAROOQ QAISAR
ISLAMABAD, May 14 ():Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled over the demise of renowned artist and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser.
“He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues,” the prime minister said on Twitter in his condolence message.
