PM CONDOLES DEMISE OF FAROOQ QAISAR

| May 14, 2021
ISLAMABAD, May 14 ():Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday condoled over the demise of renowned artist and puppeteer Farooq Qaiser.
	“He was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues,” the prime minister said on Twitter in his condolence message.
