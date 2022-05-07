PM announces mega development package for Shangla
SHANGLA, May 07 (DNA): Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on
Saturday afternoon announced a mega development package for speedy
uplift of Shangla district.
The Prime Minister announced Rs 2 billion grant for development of
Shangla and resolution of problems of the area.
He said 132 KV grid station at Poran would be completed in three months.
He also announced construction of a Medical College at Shangla.
The Prime Minister said that there would be no shortage of wheat flour
in Khyber Pakthunkhwa and asked the KP Government to facilitate and
ensure the just distribution of Punjab flour to its people on prescribed
rate. DNA
