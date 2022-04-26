PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, MoS

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday allocated different portfolios to the federal ministers and minister of state.

According to a notification of the Cabinet Division, in items of the rule 3 (4) of the Rules of Business 1973, Khurram Dastagir has been allocated the portfolio of Federal Minister for Power, Muhammad Hashim Notezai as Minister of State for Power, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq as Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada as Federal Minister for Human Rights and Murtaza Javed Abbasi as Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.