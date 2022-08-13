PM Addresses Nation: Independence sans economic self-reliance not possible

“Why this nation is still lost even when God has blessed it?” he questioned.

Shujaat Hamza

ISLAMABAD: On the eve of August 14, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif told the nation that there is no concept of a nation’s independence without economic self-reliance.

In a televised address to the nation on Saturday, the prime minister reiterated his call for the formation of a “charter of economy”, saying that time has come for Pakistan to head in the right direction.

“We should keep national interest above personal interest […] as real political leadership does not look towards the next elections, but at the future of the next generation,” he said.

“Most importantly, we will need to revive the passion that led to the creation of Pakistan,” he said, noting that this passion will lead to the establishment of a great nation.

The prime minister’s call for economic stability comes as the cash-strapped nation desperately seeks financial assistance from friendly countries and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The country’s foreign reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan were recorded at $7,830.3 million, down $555 million compared with $8,385.4 on July 29, data released by the SBP on Thursday showed, which can cover fewer than 1.12 months.

Shehbaz Sharif-led government came into power in April after the ouster of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — and since then, the incumbent rulers have been trying to stabilise the economy.

At the outset of his address, the prime minister congratulated the nation on completing 75 years as an independent nation.

He said that the people celebrate Independence Day, Pakistan Day, Quaid-e-Azam Day, and Iqbal Day but the “truth” is, in the last 75 years, the nation has only only celebrated these days but not acknowledged the founding father’s purpose.

The premier noted that the country failed to provide the young generation what they deserved.

“Why this nation is still lost even when God has blessed it?” he questioned.