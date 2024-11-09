PILOT HANDS-ON HOSPITALITY SKILLS TRAINING IN SKARDU AND GILGIT

SKARDU, Nov 9 (DNA): joint initiative led by Dato’ Dr. Mustafa Mohd Zain, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) of Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), and Mr. Naqi Azam, former senior international banker and founder of the proposed Institute of Culture, Communication, and Information Technology (CCIT), successfully launched hands-on hospitality skills workshops in Skardu and Gilgit districts, Gilgit-Baltistan.

2. Hosted by Mr. Ashfaque Ahmad, General Manager of the Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP), in collaboration with Gilgit Baltistan Tourism Department and the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Gilgit-Baltistan, the training was delivered by Dr. Mohd Taufik Zamri, Senior Lecturer in Hospitality at UiTM, along with Associate Professor Dr. Ahmad Esa Abdul Rahman, Deputy Dean (Academic) of UiTM’s Faculty of Hotel and Tourism Management.

3. The workshops focused on improving service quality through practical training in Food and Beverage Service Operations, Housekeeping Operations, and essential communication and confidence-building skills.

4. Over 75 participants attended the workshops and were awarded certificates by UiTM, marking their commitment to raising service standards in the emerging hospitality sector of Gilgit-Baltistan.

5. Moving forward, the team is planning to participate in the Culinary Fest in Karachi in 2025 and to share their expertise there.

6. The team visited the High Commission of Malaysia in Islamabad for a courtesy call on His Excellency Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan in the presence of First Secretary Zulasri Rosdi on 6 November 2024, where they took the opportunity to debrief the latter on the project.