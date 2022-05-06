PIA to operate four special flights to bring back Pakistanis from Jeddah
ISLAMABAD, May 06 (DNA): Spokesman for the Pakistan International
Airlines (PIA) said on Friday that the airline had got the permission of
the Saudi Aviation for operating four special flights to bring back over
400 Pakistanis stranded at Jeddah Airport due to unusual rush of
passengers and delayed departures of flights.
The spokesman further said that the national flag carrier would bring
these passengers to Islamabad and Karachi airports via these flights for
which it had arranged airbuses-320.
