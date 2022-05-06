PIA to operate four special flights to bring back Pakistanis from Jeddah

ISLAMABAD, May 06 (DNA): Spokesman for the Pakistan International

Airlines (PIA) said on Friday that the airline had got the permission of

the Saudi Aviation for operating four special flights to bring back over

400 Pakistanis stranded at Jeddah Airport due to unusual rush of

passengers and delayed departures of flights.

The spokesman further said that the national flag carrier would bring

these passengers to Islamabad and Karachi airports via these flights for

which it had arranged airbuses-320.