PIA set for debt-free privatisation with IMF aid

Mehtab Pirzada

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is set to be privatised free of its existing liabilities in a bid to enhance its appeal to potential investors, a Pakistani newspaper reported quoting Federal Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan.

The minister, while making the announcement, reaffirmed the government’s determination to address the long-standing challenges that have hindered PIA’s privatisation.

“Various issues impeding the privatisation of PIA have been resolved, and the remaining steps will be finalised soon,” he said.

Among the key developments, the minister revealed, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had agreed to two significant conditions to facilitate the airline’s privatisation.

These include the removal of 8% general sales tax on the purchase of new aircraft and the transfer of PIA’s accumulated losses to a holding company.

“Under the new terms, PIA’s liabilities and old dues will be removed, ensuring that the airline is privatised without any financial baggage,” Khan said. This move will make PIA a more attractive and lucrative investment opportunity for potential buyers.

The minister also expressed optimism about PIA’s resumption of flights to Europe, calling it a major milestone. The restart of European operations signals improved credibility and paves the way for further expansions, including potential routes to the United Kingdom and the United States, he said.

Khan assured that the privatisation process is moving swiftly, and he expects significant progress soon. He believes that handing over PIA to the private sector will restore its operational efficiency and market competitiveness.

