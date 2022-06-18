PIA Passenger Handling Staff appreciated for prompt response

KARACHI, Jun 18 (DNA): A PIA passenger traveling from Lahore to Toronto

on flight PK 789 of 16 June forgot his travel pouch containing 3,035

canadian dollars and some documents, at one of the Check- In counters at

Lahore Airport.



The same was found by PIA staff after departure of the flight and taken

into custody. On arrival of the flight at Toronto, the passenger was

contacted and informed accordingly.



The Passenger was very much relieved and sent an authority letter in the

name of his relative who then collected the money and documents from the

office of PIA Airport Station Manager.



The prompt action of PIA staff was appreciated by the passenger and

thanked PIA officials for their swift efforts at Lahore and Toronto

airports. DNA



====

