Photographs of children killed in Israeli attacks exhibited in Gaza
In Gaza, an exhibition of photographs of children who lost their lives during the latest Israeli attacks was organized in Khan Younis.
The display included photographs of Palestinian children killed in the attacks, dolls, cardboard models of Israeli warplanes that carried out airstrikes, and door keys which symbolize the right of Palestinians to return to their own land.
« Saudi air defenses intercept 17 Houthi armed drones (Previous News)
Related News
Shoaib Akhtar launches Pakistan’s first NFT
Shujaat HamzaRAWALPINDI: Shoaib Akhtar, who is a big name in Pakistan cricket, and famous forRead More
Moeed leaves to participate in SCO Security Council
National Security Advisor, Dr. Moeed Yusuf left for Dushanbe today to participate in the two-dayRead More
Comments are Closed