Sunday, June 20, 2021
Photographs of children killed in Israeli attacks exhibited in Gaza

June 20, 2021

In Gaza, an exhibition of photographs of children who lost their lives during the latest Israeli attacks was organized in Khan Younis.

The display included photographs of Palestinian children killed in the attacks, dolls, cardboard models of Israeli warplanes that carried out airstrikes, and door keys which symbolize the right of Palestinians to return to their own land.

