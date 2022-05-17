Photographic exhibition organized to showcase Buddhist cultural heritage and Gandhara civilization

ISLAMABAD, MAY 17 /DNA/ – An exhibition of artifacts, replicas, and photographs was organized at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to showcase Pakistan’s Buddhist cultural heritage and Gandhara civilization. The Ambassadors of countries observing Vesak were invited to celebrate their Buddhist civilizational linkages with Pakistan.

The Ambassadors/ High Commissioners of Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Nepal attended the event. Pakistani Experts and scholars on the subject also participated. The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar graced the occasion.

In her address at the event, the Minister of State underlined the multicultural and diverse heritage of Pakistan. She also highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s cultural connectivity with the South East and South Asian countries. She invited Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan’s Gandhara, which consists of UNESCO world heritage sites.

Celebrating Vesak Day, H.E. Chakkrid Krachaiwong, Ambassador of Thailand and the coordinator of ASEAN, shared his thoughts on the message of Lord Buddha and appreciated Pakistan as a guardian of the religious sites of Buddhism and its role in the region as the center of Buddhist civilization.

The event brought together a display of Gandhara artifacts in Pakistan, screening of documentary on Buddhist heritage and exhibition of Buddhist artifacts, photographs and crafts by participating embassies.