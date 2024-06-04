PFL will play key role for football development in Pakistan, Farhan Junejo

AFZAL JAVED

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football League (PFL) UK Chairman Farhan Ahmed Junejo has said that PFL will play a key role in the development of football in the country, the visit of a large number of foreign footballers and officials will be an important milestone for the development of Pakistan football.

He expressed these views while talking to the media on the occasion of an event held in Islamabad in the honour of foreign football diginities. Former Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, Senator Abdul Qadir, Senior journalist and Analyst Mohsin Jamil Baig and other personalities also attended the event.

Farhan Junejo said that the Portuguese professional football club Benfiqa will train hundred Pakistani children every year adding that there is a lot of football talent in Pakistan, who need long-term planning to improve the football standard so football can flourish with the heights of success in Pakistan.

He said that there is a need to provide professional coaching to produce world-class players which needs the right policy to be adopted; the future of this sport will be bright in Pakistan as so many foreign football clubs were never visited before in the history of Pakistan.

“ We will work with government to create a bright future where every child will have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in the field of football”, adding that we will get a boost while the best talent will also get an opportunity to come forward through the Pakistan Football League as soccer city will be built in Karachi according to FIFA standards.

He said that Pakistan has huge potential in sports and such opportunities would help explore hidden talent, bringing youth into the game of football, adding that we will explore talent and provide opportunities for youth to come forward and show their potential.

I am very much hopeful to see football gaining momentum in the country and anticipated a bright future for this wonderful sport in Pakistan, Farhan Junejo concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan football League UK delegation also met with Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Rana Sanaullah and discussed the way forwards for the promotion and development of the game of football in Pakistan.