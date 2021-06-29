People to witness improvement in all sectors: PM

Islamabad : Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the people will now witness improvement and reforms in all sectors of life as they had left behind the difficult times.

Addressing a gathering of parliamentarians belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allies in Islamabad, the prime minister said that there were always resistance and difficulties when you bring reforms.

He said the people and mafias getting benefits from the corrupt system will resist and they would create hurdles to protect their privileges.

Imran Khan said the government faced resistance while introducing reforms in different sectors.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan has been among the few countries of the world which saw unprecedented growth rate of 4 per cent during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Talking to the Members of National Assembly belonging to the erstwhile tribal districts in Islamabad, Imran Khan said the development of merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the foremost priority of the government.

The delegation comprises Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Sajid Khan, Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Malik Fakhar Zaman Khan and Jawad Khan.

Imran Khan said the government wanted complete inclusion of the citizens of former tribal districts in the national mainstream.