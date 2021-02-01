PDM’s resignation deadline drama over: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said that the deadline of resignation drama of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been over.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the general public of the country has come to know that their resignation threat was based on self-interest and lust for power.

He said the conspiracies of the opposition have completely failed as the masses rejected their narrative and supported the democratically elected government.

It is to be noted that the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] deadline date for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation has expired Jan 31 (yesterday).