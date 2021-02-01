Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

PDM’s resignation deadline drama over: Shibli Faraz

| February 1, 2021
shibli-faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Shibli Faraz has said that the deadline of resignation drama of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been over.

In a tweet, Shibli Faraz said the general public of the country has come to know that their resignation threat was based on self-interest and lust for power.

He said the conspiracies of the opposition have completely failed as the masses rejected their narrative and supported the democratically elected government.

It is to be noted that the PDM [Pakistan Democratic Movement] deadline date for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation has expired Jan 31 (yesterday).

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

vaccine

Government outlines plan for Covid-19 vaccine distribution

ISLAMABAD : While a special aircraft of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) carrying o.5 millionRead More

Imran-Khan-2

PM Khan to personally interact with general public on telephone today

ISLAMABAD : In an unprecedented move, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan will personally interact withRead More

  • Zanzibar first vice-president contracts virus

  • PDM’s resignation deadline drama over: Shibli Faraz

  • Supreme Court defers release of Daniel Pearl case accused till tomorrow

  • Pak-China to strengthen ties through friendship cities and think tanks

  • PM felicitates govt on making KP first province with health coverage for all citizens

  • Petrol Price In Pakistan Goes Up By Rs2.70 For February

  • World needs to hold India’s Hindutva regime accountable for Kashmiris genocide: Shehryar

  • No threat from PDM: Minister

    • Comments are Closed