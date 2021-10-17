PDM to launch nationwide agitation over inflation

ISLAMABAD, OCT 17: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to launch a nationwide agitation against rising inflation, a day after the federal government announced a major price hike for petroleum products.

The decision was made during a phone conversation between PMLN’s Shehhbaz Sharif and PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday.

Pakistan Peoples Party, which was originally part of the PDM, has also invited other opposition parties to unite against the government.

Besides increasing petroleum prices, the federal government has also hiked electricity and gas tariffs. Meanwhile, prices of edible oil and ghee have gone up. Food inflation and high energy costs have caused concerns among people.

Shehbaz and Fazlur Rehman agreed that there would be protests, rallies, and marches across the country from the PDM platform.

People need to come out on the streets against inflation, unemployment, and economic disaster, the two leaders appealed to the masses.

Shehbaz Sharif also telephoned PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, who endorsed the decision to launch agitation against inflation.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Shazia Murree has invited other opposition parties to unite against the government.

In a statement on Sunday, she said that when Yousuf Raza Gilani was elected to the Senate by opposition benches, the government was shaken to the core.

The unity of the opposition is necessary to send “the incompetent” home, she said, adding that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued to stand by the masses.