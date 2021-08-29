PDM to launch long march towards Capital

Shehbaz Sharif says govt is taking heavy toll on people

Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: PML N President and leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Mian Shehbaz Sharif has criticized PTI government for abnormal price hike and increasing law and order situation in the country. Flanked by PDM Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, Shehbaz Sharif said PDM will launch a long march towards Islamabad in order to register protest against price hike.

The PML-N president was talking about the problems being faced by the people of Karachi during a meeting with a delegation comprising his party workers, leaders, and local people hailing from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency.

During his speech, Shehbaz got emotional and said that Karachi had been receiving a “step-motherly treatment,” from the Centre, adding that the entire country’s development is linked with that of Karachi.

“If given a chance in the next election, the PML-N will change the fate of Karachi,” vowed Shehbaz, adding that the PML-N will solve all the problems of the port city.