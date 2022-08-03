PDM scares of Imran Khan’s rising popularity: Farrukh

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib took a jibe at the imported government for its decision to put the name of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the ECL, saying that how a crooked ruling junta could dare to take such a decision when 24 members of its cabinet were included in the ECL.

Reacting to the coalition government’s decision that they could put Imran Khan’s name in the ECL, Farrukh said that the imported government, which illegally removed the names of these 24 people from ECL, was mulling to place the name of PTI Chairman in ECL, which was ridiculous, as they would tolerate the public reaction.

He said that the PDM scared of PTI’s popularity that was the reason they could not go for snap general elections. He said that the PDM was not a democratic movement but a movement of destruction of Pakistan, as all the leadership of PDM were corrupt and criminals and were on bail from jails.

Farrukh Habib said that Nawaz Sharif was taking money from Osama Bin Laden, while Fazlur Rahman was receiving funds from Libya.

“First the regime change conspiracy was successful, now there is a conspiracy to prevent Imran Khan from becoming the Prime Minister, however, all such attempts will doom to fail, as PDM does not have any such basis to make a reference against him,” he added.

He said that in the recent by-elections, people rejected the cabal of crooks badly, adding that every conspiracy and plan by the gangs of thieves would be thwarted together with the people.