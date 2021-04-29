PDM doors open for PPP: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman claimed on Thursday that the PPP wants to rejoin the alliance, adding that the doors of the alliance are open for the party.

“PPP and ANP’s resignations from the PDM have not been accepted. PPP wants to return to the alliance, but it is being delayed due to deliberation on the condition put forward by us,” said the PDM chief while talking to the media in Islamabad.

Rehman also assured the PPP and ANP that there were no roadblocks for both parties to return to the alliance. He added that if the PPP accepts their stance then they will be ready to accept Yousuf Raza Gillani as the Leader of the Opposition in the Senate.

The PDM president also claimed that the ANP is also unhappy with the PPP over their decision to seek the votes of Balochistan Awami Party’s senator to elect Gilani in the Senate.

“The ANP leadership had to announce its separation from the alliance due to some pressure,” alleged Fazl without identifying who had pressured the party to leave PDM.