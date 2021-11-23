PCB decides starting dates for PSL 7

LAHORE, NOV 23: The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League has been scheduled to start in the last week of January, sources said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is mulling over January 25 and 26 as the date for the opening fixture.

Foreign players will start arriving in Karachi — where they first leg of the cash-rich league will be held — from January 15, sources said. All six franchise teams have been directed to report to the hotels on the same date.

The tournament will shift to Lahore by February 5 with the final set to be held at the Gaddafi Stadium.

The PSL draft is likely to be held on December 8.