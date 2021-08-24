PBCC announces 17-players for central contracts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 :The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council (PBCC) has announced 17-players for the central contracts who had displayed top performances in the recent domestic and international competitions.

The players would receive monthly honorarium for the term of next six months from July 2021 to December 2021 and PBCC has also raised the amount of the central contracts.

“A total of Rupees 2,500 is raised on all three categories to the amount of the central contracts paid to the players,” PBCC Chairman Syed Sultan Shah told APP.

Sultan also said PBCC had asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to raise its annual budget to Rs 19.2 million as to meet the games growing expenditures.

“PBCC budget was Rs 17 million which was not increased since many years. However, PCB has allowed us to raise the amount of central contracts and the domestic twenty20 fee given to the players,” he said.

He said prior to this, PBCC was paying Rs 15,000 to Category A players while Rs 12,000 to Category B and Rs 10,000 to Category C, respectively. “Now Rs 17,500 will be paid to Category A players while Rs 14,500 to Category B and Rs 12,500 to Category C, respectively. The domestic twenty20 fee is also raised from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000,” he said.

Two players Badar Munir and Nisar Ali has been given “A Category”, they both played exceptionally well in the recent Triangular International Cricket Series and Pakistan won the Tournament by defeating India in the Final.

Zafar Iqbal also played exceptionally well and selected in “B” Category, Anees Javed, Moeen Aslam and Matiullah are the other players in “B” Category.

Eleven players have been given “C” Category, their names are Riasat Khan, Sajid Nawaz, Muhammad Shahzeb, Muhammad Asif, Shahzeb Haider, Haroon Khan, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Akram, Faisal Mehmood and Sana Ullah Khan.